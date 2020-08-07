YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Ram Temple
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kejriwal launches Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy, says it will boost economy

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 07: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday launched 'Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy' under which his government will waive registration fee and road tax, and provide incentive of up to Rs 1.5 lakh for new cars in the national capital.

    Arvind Kejriwal
    Arvind Kejriwal

    Addressing an online media briefing, he said the policy, which aims to boost the economy, create jobs and reduce pollution level, has been notified. The chief minister termed it a "progressive policy" of the country.

    Under the policy, the Delhi government will give incentive of up to Rs 30,000 for two-wheelers, autos and e-rickshaws while for cars, it will give incentive of up to Rs 1.5 lakh, he said.

    "After launching this policy, we expect five lakh new electric vehicle in next five years... The Delhi government will set up dedicated 'EV Cell' to implement 'electric vehicle policy," Kejriwal said.

      Rhea Chakraborty arrives at ED office for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput death case|Oneindia

      He also added the government will also set up a 'State Electric Vehicle Board'.

      The Delhi government will give 'scrapping incentive' under the electric vehicle policy and set up 200 charging stations in one year, Kejriwal said.

      More ARVIND KEJRIWAL News

      Read more about:

      arvind kejriwal delhi

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue