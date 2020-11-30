Delhi saw COVID peak on Nov 10, cases decreasing now: Kejriwal to PM Modi

Delhi govt caps price of RT-PCR test by private labs at Rs 800

New Delhi, Nov 30: The Delhi government on Monday capped the price of the RT-PCR test by private labs at Rs 800. So far, people had to shell out Rs 2,400 for the Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction test, considered the most accurate worldwide.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he has issued directives to reduce the price of the RT-PCR test in the national capital, saying it will help those going to private labs for COVID-19 tests.

Currently, people have to spend Rs 2,400 for the RT-PCR test at private labs.

"I have directed that the rates of RT PCR tests be reduced in Delhi. Whereas tests are being conducted free of cost in govt establishments, however, this will help those who get their tests done in pvt labs," Kejriwal tweeted.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in reply to the chief minister's tweet said orders for this will be issued immediately.