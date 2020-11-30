YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Arvind Kejriwal issues directives to reduce price of RT-PCR test in Delhi

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 30: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said he has issued directives to reduce the price of the RT-PCR test in the national capital, saying it will help those going to private labs for COVID-19 tests.

    Arvind Kejriwal
    Arvind Kejriwal

    Currently, people have to spend Rs 2,400 for the RT-PCR test at private labs.

    "I have directed that the rates of RT PCR tests be reduced in Delhi. Whereas tests are being conducted free of cost in govt establishments, however this will help those who get their tests done in pvt labs," Kejriwal tweeted.

    Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in reply to the chief minister''s tweet said orders for this will be issued immediately.

    More ARVIND KEJRIWAL News

    Read more about:

    arvind kejriwal

    Story first published: Monday, November 30, 2020, 13:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 30, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X