Kejriwal is in good health, doing well says naturecure institute

    Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is undergoing treatment at the Jindal Naturecure Institute here, is doing well, institute sources said.

    "He is well and in good condition. He has completed detoxification and he is doing very well. He is all right," the chief administrative officer of the institute K K Ghosh told PTI.

    Ghosh dismissed reports that the 49-year-old Kejriwal's sugar levels were very high and that insulin doses were not working for him.

    The chief minister's schedule begins from 5 am to 6 pm, which involves activities ranging from yoga and naturopathy treatment, he said.

    Kejriwal had to give a miss to the International Yoga Day celebrations in Delhi yesterday and leave for Bengaluru to undergo a ten-day naturopathy treatment.

    Kejriwal, who had joined International Yoga Day participants last year along with Lt Governor Anil Baijal and the then Union minister and now Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, was found having high blood sugar following his nine-day, arduous sit-in at the Lieutenant Governor's office which was called off on June 19.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 23, 2018, 5:42 [IST]
