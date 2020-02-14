Kejriwal invites Modi for his swearing-in ceremony on Sunday

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 14: AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his swearing-in ceremony on Sunday. AAP sources said an invite was sent to the prime minister on Thursday.

Kejriwal will take oath as Delhi Chief minister along with his cabinet at Ramlila Maidan at 10 am on Sunday.

Gopal Rai, the convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi unit, said a letter was sent to the prime minister on Friday morning. All seven Delhi MPs and eight newly elected BJP MLAs have also been invited for the oath-taking ceremony, Rai told PTI.

No chief minister or political leaders from other states will be part of the event as it will be a "Delhi-specific" ceremony, Rai had said on Thursday.

Kejriwal, through front-page advertisements in newspapers, has urged Delhiites to attend his oath-taking ceremony as he is set to become the chief minister of Delhi for the third consecutive term.