Kejriwal hits out at Pragya Thakur over her comments on 26/11 martyr Karkare

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Apr 19: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hit out at Bhopal's BJP candidate Pragya Thakur for her "disgraceful" comments on 26/11 martyr Hemant Karkare, saying it showed the party's “true colours”.

According to media reports, Thakur said former Mumbai Anti-Terrorist Squad chief Hemant Karkare, who died in action during the Mumbai terror attacks, had falsely implicated her in the Malegaon blast case and hence, died because "of his karma."

"Disgraceful comments by BJP's Bhopal Lok Sabha candidate Pragya Thakur on 26/11 martyr Hemant Karkare ji need to be condemned in strongest terms. BJP is showing its true colours & it must be shown it's place now,” he said in a tweet.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also said the BJP is questioning the martyrdom of Karkare, who gave life to the protection of “Bharat Mata” in the Mumbai terror attack. "Any bhakt will not get angry on this ... This is the patriotism of BJP," he said in a tweet.

PTI