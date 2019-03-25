Kejriwal govt moves SC seeking larger bench on who controls services in Delhi

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 25: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking constitution of a larger bench to decide the issue of who controls the services in Delhi.

A Supreme Court bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi has told the Delhi government counsel it will look into the prayer seeking constitution of larger bench to decide issue of services.

The apex court had on February 14 referred the issue of control of services to a larger bench after delivering a split verdict.

The two-judge bench had said that the Centre should have the final word on posting and transfer of bureaucrats in the national capital administration, but their disagreement on finer details resulted in a split verdict and the matter got referred to a larger bench.

The Supreme Court's verdict came as a big blow to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who has been at the bad terms with the Centre ever since he took charge in 2015.