Kejriwal govt calls for federal probe as CAG points to corruption in Delhi

The Delhi government would seek a federal investigation after the Comptroller and Auditor General flagged irregularities in the financial administration of the National Capital.

The Delhi government would seek a CBI probe into at least 50 instances of government resources being misused. Among the important findings tabled by deputy chief minister, Manish Sisodia in the Delhi Assembly was untracked funds amounting to Rs 7,270 crore and instances where ration shop owners cornered subsidised grains meant for the poor.

Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal said that none would be spared while promising exemplary action. At least 50 cases flagged by the CAG would be referred to the CBI for investigation, the government also said.

In addition to financial irregularities, the CAG also highlighted cases of administrative oversight and inaction that resulted in delayed projects and inefficient operations.

According to the report, the government till March 31 last year failed to collect 3,105 utilisation certificates for Rs 7,269.69 crore released in grants. Of the total amount, 64% (amounting to Rs 4,939 crore) was outstanding for two to 10 years.

