Kejriwal government continues to flout advertisement rules

India

oi-Hardeep Singh Bedi

New Delhi, June 24: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Delhi Government continues to flout government norms for advertisements.

It's notable that whenever a government entity releases advertisements through public exchequer then it's supposed collect data for the government.

AAP government's advertisements featuring Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal about the proposed free metro and bus rides for Delhi women can be spotted at many places in the national capital.

The Kejriwal government has invited public suggestions through advertisement about its proposed scheme and instead of giving a government email id, it has asked the people to send their suggestions to a private email Id - delhiwomensafety@gmail.com by June 30, 2019.

It's notable that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had registered its protest when the advertisement was first released.

Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari had demanded Lt. Governor that such advertisement should not be allowed in which are issued through private Email Ids.

"Arvind Kejriwal is running Delhi Government like a Private Ltd. company and is utilizing the hard earned money of the people on big advertisements to improve the image of the Government and also trying to collect data issued through private email id. This may be misused in the next Assembly Elections," said Tiwari.

"Before the Lok Sabha Elections also, the Delhi Government collected information about the children and parents of the Government schools through a letter written by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia which was misused in the Lok Sabha Elections, " added Tiwari.

He demanded the Lt. Governor that such advertisement should not be allowed in which private Email Ids are used for collecting information to be used in future because when public fund is used for advertisements then the information collected should be used in the interest of the Government.

Delhi government 's new freebie has already been under the scanner of experts who have said that the scheme is announced without having a detailed blueprint just to woo women voters in the next assembly election.