    Kejriwal come out, talk to us: Protesters call upon Delhi CM; Police uses water canon

    New Delhi, Feb 26: Several students on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday crowded outside Delho Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, raising slogans of "Kejriwal come out, talk to us" and demanding restoration of peace in the national capital.

    Image Courtesy: ANI

    On Wednesday, the Alumni Association of Jamia Millia Islamia (AAJMI) and Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) organised a protest, seeking action against those responsible for violence in Delhi.

    The protesters, who called themselves "concerned citizens", urged CM Kejriwal to personally visit those affected areas with the help of local MLAs to reduce tension.

    Also, Delhi Police used water canon on the demonstrators as they refused to disperse. However, the demonstrators, who refused to leave the side even after using water canon were detained by the police.

    NSA Ajit Doval reaches north-east Delhi, to take stock of situation

    On Tuesday, CM Kejriwal called for an urgent meeting at his residence, to take stock of the situation and issued instructions to take all necessary steps to restore peace.

    Meanwhile, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Tuesday reached Seelampur area to take stock of the situation.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 26, 2020, 9:07 [IST]
    X