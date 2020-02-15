Kejriwal calls Cabinet ministers for dinner, focus on action plan for next 3 months

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Feb 15: A day ahead of taking oath as the Delhi chief minister for the third time, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has called a dinner meeting of his Cabinet ministers to discuss the action plan of the Delhi Government for the next three months.

According to party functionaries, Kejriwal will discuss with his ministers initiatives that need to be prioritised and action items for Delhi government in the coming three months.

The meeting will also focus on developing a roadmap to make Delhi a global city, they said. Kejriwal will take oath as Delhi chief minister along with his cabinet at 10 am on Sunday.

Ahead of the ceremony, the Delhi Traffic Police has also issued an advisory for traffic restrictions.

The restrictions will be in place in the Ramlila Maidan area from 8 am to 2 pm.

As per the advisory, vehicles can be parked behind Civic Centre, Mata Sundari Road, Power House Road, Veladrome Road, Rajghat Road, Shanti Van Parking, Service Roads Rajghat and Samta Sthal.

The entry of commercial vehicles and buses have been restricted in few places such as Rajghat Chowk and Delhi Gate Chowk towards Guru Nanak Chowk via JLN Marg.

The AAP won 62 seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged the remaining eight seats. The Congress drew a blank for the second consecutive time.