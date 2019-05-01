Kejriwal blames Modi for rejection of ex-BSF jawan's nomination

New Delhi, May 1: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi got former BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav's nomination "cancelled" as he was "afraid" to contest against him from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat.

Yadav's nomination as the Samajwadi Party candidate from the seat was rejected Wednesday over "discrepancies" in the two sets of nomination papers submitted by him. Notices in this regard were sent to him on Tuesday.

"There will be fewer occasions in history when the jawans of a country are compelled to challenge their PM, but this is the first time in history that a PM has been so afraid of a jawan that instead of competing with him, he got his nomination cancelled on technical grounds.

"Modi ji, you are very weak and the country's jawan won," Kejriwal tweeted.

Yadav was dismissed from the Border Security Force (BSF) after he triggered a controversy by uploading a video in which he alleged that poor quality food was being served to jawans. In the first set of papers on April 24, he had mentioned that he was dismissed from the Border Security Force.

On April 29 he submitted a second set of papers - this time as the Samajwadi Party nominee for the Lok Sabha seat - but did not give out this information. He was also required to submit a no-objection certificate from the BSF, giving reasons for his dismissal.

Modi is seeking reelection from Varanasi. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Modi, who contested from two seats --Varanasi in UP and Vadodra in Gujarat-- had defeated Kejriwal from here. Congress' Ajay Rai finished third.

Varanasi Fact Check Year Candidate's Name Party Result Vote Vote Share Margin 2014 Narendra Modi BJP Winner 5,81,022 56% 3,71,784 Arvind Kejriwal AAAP Runner Up 2,09,238 20% 0 2009 Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi BJP Winner 2,03,122 31% 17,211 Mukhtar Ansari BSP Runner Up 1,85,911 28% 0 2004 Dr. Rajesh Kumar Mishra INC Winner 2,06,904 33% 57,436 Shankar Prasad Jaiswal BJP Runner Up 1,49,468 24% 0 1999 Shankar Prasad Jaiswal BJP Winner 2,11,955 34% 52,859 Rajesh Kumar Mishra INC Runner Up 1,59,096 25% 0 1998 Shankar Prasad Jaiswal BJP Winner 2,77,232 43% 1,51,946 Deena Nath Singh Yadav CPM Runner Up 1,25,286 19% 0 1996 Shankar Prasad Jaiswal BJP Winner 2,50,991 45% 1,00,692 Raj Kishore CPM Runner Up 1,50,299 27% 0 1991 Sheesh Chandra Dixit BJP Winner 1,86,333 41% 40,439 Raj Kishore CPM Runner Up 1,45,894 32% 0 1989 Anil Shastri JD Winner 2,68,196 62% 1,71,603 Shyam Lal Yadav INC Runner Up 96,593 22% 0 1984 Shyam Lal Yadava INC Winner 1,53,076 42% 94,430 Udal CPI Runner Up 58,646 16% 0 1980 Kamalapati INC(I) Winner 1,29,063 37% 24,735 Raj Narain JNP(S) Runner Up 1,04,328 30% 0 1977 Chandra Shekher BLD Winner 2,33,194 66% 1,71,854 Raja Ram INC Runner Up 61,340 17% 0 1971 Raja Ram Shastri INC Winner 1,38,789 47% 85,848 Kamla Prasad Singh BJS Runner Up 52,941 18% 0 1967 S. N. Singh CPM Winner 1,05,784 38% 18,167 R. Singh INC Runner Up 87,617 31% 0 1962 Raghunath Singh INC Winner 1,04,682 40% 45,907 Raghuvira JS Runner Up 58,775 22% 0 1957 Raghunath Singh INC Winner 1,31,087 54% 71,926 Sheomangal Ram IND Runner Up 59,161 25% 0 + More Details