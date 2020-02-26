Kejriwal blames ‘external elements’, says no role of ‘Aam Aadmi'

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 26: Even as the death toll in the violence rose to 23, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi Assembly on Wednesday said that "external elements" are to blame for it and not locals.

"People of Delhi do not want violence. All this has not been done by the 'aam aadmi'. This has been done by some anti-social, political and external elements," he said, adding that the "Hindus and Muslims in Delhi never want to fight."

The government also announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore and a job for a member of the family of Constable Ratan Lal, who died in stone-pelting on Monday.

The death toll in the northeast Delhi communal violence over the amended citizenship law rose to 22 on Wednesday, according to GTB Hospital authorities.

On Tuesday, the death toll was 13.

"The death toll has risen to 22," Medical Superintendent of GTB Hospital Sunil Kumar Gautam said.

Of the 22 deceased, four were brought to the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital from the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital earlier in the day, a senior official said.