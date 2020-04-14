  • search
    Kejriwal asks migrant workers not to fall prey to rumours about bus arrangements

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 14: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday appealed to migrant workers not to fall prey to rumours about bus arrangements being made to ferry them to their native places and asked them to stay put wherever they are.

    Arvind Kejriwal
    Arvind Kejriwal

    In a video appeal, he said the Delhi government has made sufficient arrangements for their accommodation and food. "Don't fall prey to rumours about bus arrangements," he said in a video message.

    The appeal comes in the wake of over 1,000 migrant workers in Mumbai defying the lockdown to gather in suburban Bandra, demanding that transport arrangements be made for them to go back to their native places.

