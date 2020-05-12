  • search
    Kejriwal asks Delhiites for suggestions on relaxations post May 17

    New Delhi, May 12: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has asked for suggestions on lockdown post May 17, a day after crucial meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    "I want to ask the people of Delhi to send their suggestions on what they want post May17. You can send in your suggestions by 5pm tomorrow on the number 1031 , WhatsApp no. 8800007722 or e-mail at delhicm.suggestions@gmail.com," said Kejriwal.

    Arvind Kejriwal

    The chief minister had on Monday appealed to PM Modi to allow economic activities in the national capital, barring containment zones.

    The government has already demanded from the Centre that all 11 districts of Delhi be not treated as 'red zones' so that more economic activities are allowed in the national capital, sources said.

    Air India’s Delhi office sealed as staffer tests positive for COVID-19

    They said that the government wants that in Delhi 'red zones' be identified as per municipal wards instead of districts. Recently, the Union Health Ministry classified the entire national capital, which has 11 districts, as red zone.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 12, 2020, 13:04 [IST]
