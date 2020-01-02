Kejriwal announces Rs 1 cr aid to kin of fireman died in Peeragarhi incident

  • search
    New Delhi, Jan 02: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced an ex gratia of Rs 1 crore to the family of firefighter Amit Kumar Balyan who died in Peeragarhi fire incident in northwest Delhi on Thursday.

    Balyan died a fortnight before he would have turned 29, saving lives after a building collapse. He died after he was trapped in the debris of a portion of a factory building which collapsed in the fire.

    Kejriwal tweeted, "Amit Baliyan laid down his life while serving the people of Delhi. Nothing can bring back a loved one lost, but Delhi govt will provide his family with ₹1 crore as financial assistance. It's the least we can do as a society..."

    Balyan had joined the Delhi Fire Service as a fire operator after successfully completing his basic training on June 10, 2019.

    The deceased is a resident of Meetnagar in Delhi and was posted at Kirti Nagar fire station. He married in February 2019 and is survived by his wife, father, mother, one younger brother and two younger sisters.

    Balyan was rescued after a portion of the three-storey building collapsed following an explosion, he succumbed to his injuries at a hospital, Delhi CM said.

    Officials said 17 others were also injured in the fire that broke out on early Thursday.

    Balyan was rescued at around 3 pm today and was taken to Balaji Hospital where he was reportedly declared dead.

    Delhi: One firefighter dies battling Peeragarhi blaze; all trapped persons rescued

    Balyan's wife Shivani is a constable in UP police and posted in Ghaziabad. His father Babu Ram is an assistant sub-inspector in Delhi Police.

    The Delhi government announced to give an ex-gratia of Rs one crore to the family of uniformed services personnel who died in line of duty.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 2, 2020, 21:35 [IST]
