‘Keep the critics close’: Arvind Kejriwal responds to BJP’s ‘chargesheet’

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 28: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday responded to the Bharatiya Janata Party's chargesheet listing what it calls the failures of his AAP government in the city.

The Delhi BJP on Saturday released an "aarop patra" against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, alleging that it "misguided and befooled" people in the last five years and "failed" to fulfill the promises made before the 2015 assembly election.

Reacting to the charges, Kejriwal said one should keep his critics close to himself, referring to the words of poet Kabir Das - 'nindak niyare rakhiye'.

"We will go through the 'aarop patra' of the BJP and whatever good suggestions have been given in it we will implement it in the next five years. We want everyone to review our work and point out our shortcomings and give suggestions so that we can do more good work," he said.

Assembly polls are likely to be held early next year in the national capital. The AAP had won 67 out of 70 seats in the 2015 elections.