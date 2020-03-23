Keep seat between two fliers empty: DGCA guidelines

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 23: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation issued several guidelines on social distancing for airlines and airport operators. One of the guidelines was for the cabin crew to maintain adequate distance while serving the passengers.

The DGCA circular said, "passengers to be advised to sit at adequate distance in waiting area, keeping one seat vacant. Ensure that boarding is done in a manner to avoid bunching of passengers at any time and also ensure adequate spacing between passengers in boarding lines."

Seat allocation at the time of check-in to be done in a manner to ensure that the seat between two passengers is kept empty the circular further read. Further it also said that flyers must keep a distance of at least one metre at check in counters, waiting areas and during security checks. The DGCA also asked authorities to provide hand sanitisers for staff and passengers at the aircraft gates.