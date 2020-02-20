'Keep Rs 100 in answer sheets': Principal arrested for giving cheating tips to students in exam

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Lucknow, Feb 20: A school principal in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district was arrested for allegedly giving tips to students on cheating for Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UPSEB) board exams that began on Tuesday.

Praveen Mall, who is the principal of a private school in Mau, was secretly filmed by one of the students while he was addressing them.

In the video clip, Mall can be seen talking to students, in presence of parents, and about how to cheat while escaping the strict measures.

He said,'Write your exam with the help of cheating and maintain discipline when your 'chit' is caught. Don't leave any answers. Just put a Rs. 100 note in the answer sheet... the teachers will blindly give you marks. Even if you answer a question wrongly, which is for four marks, they will give you three marks.''

#WATCH Mau: Manager of Harivansh Memorial Inter College gives instructions to students appearing in state board examination; says 'write your exam with the help of cheating and maintain discipline when your 'chit' is caught'. (18.02) pic.twitter.com/nMeiUQmQai — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 20, 2020

The principal was arrested after the video clip was uploaded on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's grievance portal by the student.

Reacting to the incident, Mau District Magistrate Gyan Prakash Tripathi said,''We have taken cognizance of the matter. Stringent action will be taken after investigating the matter.''