    'Keep away': Pinarayi Vijayan snaps at reporters over a question

    By PTI
    |

    Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 24: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday lost his composure and asked media persons to "keep away" as they approached him seeking his version on the higher voter turnout in the Lok Sabha polls held in the state.

    File photo of Pinarayi Vijayan

    The Chief Minister's reaction came this morning when he was stepping out of the Government Guest House in Kochi.

    "Maari nilkku angottu" (Keep away), the Chief Minister, in an agitated mood, shouted at the media persons when they approached him for his version of record polling in the last three decades in the general elections.

    Kerala witnessed a heavy polling of 77.68 per cent, the highest in 30 years, in the 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state, where the ruling LDF and the opposition UDF put up a fierce fight to garner maximum seats.

    The strength of the electorate in the state is 2.61 crore.

    PTI

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 24, 2019, 17:05 [IST]
