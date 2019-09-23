Kedarnath: Six passengers injured after UTair India helicopter crash-lands during take-off

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

Kedarnath, Sep 23: Six people were injured after a UTair helicopter crash-landed in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath. The incident occurred while the helicopter was taking off, ANI reported.

The rear part of the helicopter hit the ground when the incident occurred.

The pilgrims were returning from Kedarnath to Fata in the helicopter when the pilot soon after the take off realised that it had developed a technical snag, Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Harish Chandra Sharma said.

"As the helicopter was making an emergency landing on the helipad its rear portion hit an object, perhaps a railing," he said.

Deadly road accident in Assam claims 10 lives

"Luckily, all on board the helicopter are safe," he said. Seven persons, including the pilot, were on board the helicopter when the incident took place, he said.

In August, three people were killed after a helicopter, carrying relief material to flood affected areas, crashed in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi. The private helicopter, involved in relief efforts in flood-hit Uttarakhand, erupted in flames after it got entangled in the overhead electricity wires.

Uttarkashi was one of the most affected areas, with about 16 dead in the incessant rains in Uttarakhand.