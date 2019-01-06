KEAM 2019 application form: When will it be out?

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Jan 6: KEAM 2019 application form will most likely be made available in the first week of February 2019. KEAM or Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical exam is conducted by Commissioner of Entrance Examination (CEE), Kerala, annually for admission into engineering courses.

Once the KEAM 2019 application form is made available, it can be downloaded from www.cee-kerala.org. Stay tuned to this page for latest updates on KEAM 2019.

The exam dates have already been announced. The exam is scheduled for April 23 and 24, 2019 in offline mode. The examination will be conducted in 352 centers including 14 districts in Kerala, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai.

The question papers will consist of questions in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry.

Filling up KEAM 2019 application form may include the following steps:

Registration

Filling up KEAM Application Form

Payment of Application Fee

Print-out of the Application Form

Documents required to apply for KEAM 2019:

A vaild Email ID and Mobile Number.

Scanned copies of Photograph, Signature and Left Hand Thumb Impression (as per the insructions).

Class 10 mark sheet.

Income Certificate

Category Certificate