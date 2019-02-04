KEAM 2019 application form released: KEAM exam date; How to apply?

  • search
    Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 4: KEAM 2019 application form has been released on official website www.cee.kerala.gov.in. The application form was made available on February 3 and the last date for filling up the KEAM 2019 application form is February 28, 2019.

    KEAM or Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical exam is conducted by Commissioner of Entrance Examination (CEE), Kerala, annually for admission to UG and PG courses in engineering, agriculture and medicine offered by various institutes in Kerala.

    KEAM 2019 exam date; Result:

    The KEAM 2019 exam dates have already been announced. The examinations will be conducted on April 22 and 23, 2019. The admit card will be released on April 10. The examination will be conducted in 352 centers including 14 districts in Kerala, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai. The question papers will consist of questions in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry. Result of KEAM 2019 is likely to be declared on or before May 25.

    Steps to fill KEAM 2019 Application Form:

    • Visit www.cee.kerala.gov.in and click on "KEAM 2019 - Online Application" under Present active links section.
    • To directly go the application form page click here.
    • On right hand side of the page, click on Registration.
    • Go through the information carefully and check the 4 boxes under declaration. Then click on "Proceed for registration".
    • Register first using e-mail id, mobile number and create a login id.
    • Login now fill up the application form.
    • Pay Application Fee.
    • Upload Images and Certificates.
    • Take printout of confirmation page.

    Story first published: Monday, February 4, 2019, 11:17 [IST]
