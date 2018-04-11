KEAM 2018 Admit Card/ Hall Ticket released

The KEAM 2018 Admit Card/ Hall Ticket has been released. The same is available on the official website.

According to the notification, KEAM Admit Cards or Hall Tickets for the Engineering Entrance Examination will be made available to download from the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in from April 10. According to the KEAM prospectus, Physics and Chemistry (Paper-I) of KEAM engineering entrance examination will be held on April 23 while Mathematics (Paper-II) will be held on April 24. The registration process for KEAM 2018 was held until February 28.

The printout of the admit card thus obtained will have to be produced at the time of examination. Admit Cards will not be sent by post from this office to the candidate. The hall tickets for the KEAM 2018 will be available on cee.kerala.gov.in.

