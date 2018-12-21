  • search
    KCR to reach out Mamata, Patnaik, exploring possibilities of 'Federal Front'

    By
    |

    Hyderabad, Dec 21: Having returned to power in Telangana with a thumping majority, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is all set to embark on his next plan a 'federal front', lining up meetings with Odisha and West Bengal counterparts and also the chiefs of the BSP and the SP next week.

    kcr

    KCR's tour will begin with a visit to the famous Sharada Peetham in Andhra Pradesh's Vizag, where the Telangana CM will also meet Swami Swarupanandendra.

    The next stop will be Odisha's capital Bhubaneswar, where a meeting has been fixed with Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief Naveen Patnaik. The Raos will stay the night at the official home of the chief minister. Following a meeting with his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee, he will offer prayers at Kalighat temple. He will reach Delhi in the night.

    During his visit to Delhi from December 25, the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) chief would meet BSP supremo Mayawati and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.

    Interestingly, Both SP and BSP has reportedly finalized the seat-pact in Uttar Pradesh and kept Congress away from the 'Coalition'.

    KCR will also call on a courtesy call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will discuss some state-related issues.

    The move is seen as part of Rao's renewed efforts to reach out to regional parties to float a consortium of regional outfits, sans the Congress and the BJP.

    The TRS has swept back to power in the state, winning 88 seats in the December 7 Assembly elections.

    telangana k chandrashekar rao

    Story first published: Friday, December 21, 2018, 23:37 [IST]
    X
