    KCR to meet Pinarayi Vijayan, Stalin to pump up efforts for non-Cong, non-BJP front

    New Delhi, May 06: Stepping up efforts to forge a non-Congress, non-BJP federal front of regional parties, Telangana Rashtra Samiti supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has lined up meetings with his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan and DMK president M K Stalin.

    Whiie Rao will meet Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday evening, he will call on Stalin at his residence in Chennai later this week on May 13, a statement by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

    Telangana Rashtra Samiti supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao

    JD(S) leader and Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has also reached out to the Telangana chief minister.

    According to a statement issued by the CMO, Rao and Vijayan, who heads the CPI(M)-led LDF government in Kerala, will discuss "contemporary politics".

    "In view of the Parliamentary elections, both the CMs will discuss contemporary politics," it said.

    Rao will visit the Rameshwaram and Srirangam temples before returning home, the statement said.

    EC notice to KCR for communal remarks after VHP complains

    Discussing the Rao-Stalin meeting, it said, "Both the leaders are likely to discuss current political scenario in the context of ongoing Parliamentary elections."

    Learning about his visits to Kerala and Tamil Nadu, Kumaraswamy also had a telephonic talk with Rao, the statement said.

    The chief minister's daughter and sitting Nizamabad Lok Sabha member K Kavitha told PTI recently that regional parties not aligned with the Congress and the BJP will get 120-plus seats in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, and may hold the key to government formation.

    She said the TRS is in touch with various parties not part of the BJP-led NDA and Congress-anchored UPA in its efforts to forge a federal front of regional outfits.

    A federal front will take good shape after the Lok Sabha election results are out, Kavitha said.

    Monday, May 6, 2019, 16:27 [IST]
