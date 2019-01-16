KCR son KT Rama Rao to hold talks with Jagan Mohan Reddy today

Hyderabad, Jan 16: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao will meet YSR Congress Party President Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy on Wednesday. They are likely to discuss on AP politics and YSRCP may even extend support to proposed Federal Front. This meeting will also have a great impact on state politics.

Rama Rao, who is son of Telangana Chief Minister and TRS President K. Chandrashekhar Rao, also known as KCR, along with some other leaders of the party will hold talks with Jaganmohan Reddy, who is the Leader of Opposition in Andhra Pradesh Assembly, TRS sources said.

This will be the first direct talks between the leaders of two parties since KCR floated the idea of Federal Front as an alternative to both Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress.