KCR’s son to be next Telangana CM? Chorus grows louder for KTR

India

pti-Madhuri Adnal

Hyderabad, Jan 21: Telangana Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker T Padma Rao Goud on Thursday joined some leaders expressing desire on seeing the party's working president and minister KT Rama Rao as future Chief Minister.

Speaking at a function in the presence of KT Rama Rao, Goud addressed KTR as "the probable would-be Chief Minister of the state" and requested him to solve the issues of railway workers and protect them.

"On behalf of the Assembly, on behalf of all of us here, and on behalf of railway workers, I am conveying my congratulations to the would-be Chief Minister," Goud said, amid applause during a programme of South Central Railway Employees Sangh. However, KTR who was on the stage did not react to the deputy speakers comments.

Of late, some senior leaders have openly started talking about KTR taking the reins of the state, even as there was no reaction from the party on the issue of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao handing over the baton to his son KTR in the immediate future. Minister T Srinivas Yadav on Thursday asked what was wrong in KTR becoming Chief Minister of the state, when his attention was drawn to the comments made by a few MLAs on the issue.

Earlier TRS MLAs Shakil Aamir Mohammed and Bajireddy Goverdhan also spoke in favour of Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR, becoming Chief Minister.

Though there was some talk in the past about the 44-year-old Rama Rao taking over the reins from his father, the young leader had dismissed it and this is, probably, the first time that some leaders are speaking in public about making him the CM.

KTR , who is state minister for industries, municipal administration and IT, is known for his development-oriented politics, especially in promoting investments in the development of Hyderabad and other urban areas.