KCR likely to take oath as Telangna CM tomorrow

Hyderabad, Dec 12: Telangana Rashtra Samithi President K Chandrashekhar Rao likely to take oath as the Chief Minister of Telangana on Thursday. TRS has won 88 seats in the assembly election. The party is set to form its second successive government in Telangana after taking an unassailable lead.

Rao powered his party to a remarkable victory, winning 88 seats in the 119-member Assembly. KCR himself won by a margin of over 51,000 votes from his Gajwel seat, defeating V Pratap Reddy of the Congress. Rao's son K T Rama Rao and nephew T Harish Rao, both ministers in his caretaker government, also won by impressive margins.

The newly-elected lawmakers of the TRS are meeting here at 11.30 am on Wednesday to formally elect Rao as the leader of the legislature party. A TRS leader said the date for his swearing-in will be finalised at the meeting.

The Praja Kutami (Peoples Front), a 4-party opposition alliance led by the Congress that included Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's TDP, CPI and the newly formed Telangana Jana Samiti, cut a sorry figure together winning 21 seats.

In the 2014 elections, TRS emerged victorious with 63 Assembly seats and 11 out of 17 Lok Sabha seats. K Chandrashekar Rao took the oath as the first Chief Minister of Telangana on June 2, 2014. Out of 119, 88 were General Category candidates, 19 SC and 12 ST candidates.