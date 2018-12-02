KCR govt is responsible for being unable to provide houses to poor, says Amit Shah

Hyderabad, Dec 2: As Rajasthan and Telangana go to polls on December 7, the Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) have intensified their campaigning in both the states.

While addressing public meeting in Narayanpet, Shah said,'KCR government did not fulfill the promise of providing 2 bedroom houses for poor and also deprived them of the benefits of PMAY.''

He also said,''Due to fear of Owaisi, KCR government no longer celebrates Liberation Day on 17th September. If BJP forms the govt in the state, Hyderabad Liberation Day will be celebrated in a grand way.''

''Congress in its manifesto promised free electricity to Masjids and Churches but not for Temples. Both TRS and Congress are engaged in minority appeasement,'' he adds.

''There is going to be a tripartite battle. On one side are TRS & Chandrashekhar Rao who made Telangana kneel before AIMIM, another is Congress who sent Sidhu to hug Pak army chief & on the third side are nationalists led by PM Modi,'' Shah said.

Amit Shah says the BJP is against reservation on the basis of religion. "However, Telangana CM has proposed 12% reservation for the minorities," he adds.

On Saturday, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi was in Rajasthan as he addressed youngsters in Udaipur and public meetings in Bhilwara, Chittorgarh and Hanumangarh. At an election rally, the Congress president said PM Modi does not understand the foundation of Hinduism. It provoked sharp criticism from the BJP with the party calling him "confused" and top BJP leaders stepping up their attack.