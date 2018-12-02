  • search

KCR govt is responsible for being unable to provide houses to poor, says Amit Shah

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Hyderabad, Dec 2: As Rajasthan and Telangana go to polls on December 7, the Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) have intensified their campaigning in both the states.

    While addressing public meeting in Narayanpet, Shah said,'KCR government did not fulfill the promise of providing 2 bedroom houses for poor and also deprived them of the benefits of PMAY.''

    KCR govt is responsible for being unable to provide houses to poor, says Amit Shah

    He also said,''Due to fear of Owaisi, KCR government no longer celebrates Liberation Day on 17th September. If BJP forms the govt in the state, Hyderabad Liberation Day will be celebrated in a grand way.''

    Also Read | Revanth Reddy: From ABVP member to Congress star campaigner in Telangana

    ''Congress in its manifesto promised free electricity to Masjids and Churches but not for Temples. Both TRS and Congress are engaged in minority appeasement,'' he adds.

    ''There is going to be a tripartite battle. On one side are TRS & Chandrashekhar Rao who made Telangana kneel before AIMIM, another is Congress who sent Sidhu to hug Pak army chief & on the third side are nationalists led by PM Modi,'' Shah said.

    Amit Shah says the BJP is against reservation on the basis of religion. "However, Telangana CM has proposed 12% reservation for the minorities," he adds.

    Also Read | Telangana assembly elections 2018: Question on Muslim quota irks KCR; snaps at man during poll rally

    On Saturday, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi was in Rajasthan as he addressed youngsters in Udaipur and public meetings in Bhilwara, Chittorgarh and Hanumangarh. At an election rally, the Congress president said PM Modi does not understand the foundation of Hinduism. It provoked sharp criticism from the BJP with the party calling him "confused" and top BJP leaders stepping up their attack.

    Read more about:

    telangana rashtra samithi amit shah telangana telangana elections aimim bjp telangana assembly elections 2018

    Story first published: Sunday, December 2, 2018, 15:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 2, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue