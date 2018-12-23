  • search
    KCR embarks on Federal Front mission, meets Odisha CM

    Bhubaneswar, Dec 23: Telangana Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday embarked on a mission to cobble up a Federal Front - a powerful alternative to both the BJP and the Congress at the centre.

    According to reports, the TRS chief halted at this port city in Andhra Pradesh where he offered prayers at a temple and sought blessings of a renowned seer.

    in his first stop, KCR met Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday and discussed the possibility of forming a powerful alternative to both BJP and the Congress at the centre.

    Later speaking to media, KCR said, ''Country needs a change for which dialogue has begun, we're doing our part but nothing concrete has emerged. We've just begun the dialogue; we will meet again to discuss how to take things forward.''

    On his meeting with the Odisha CM and BJD chief, KCR said, ''We need to talk to more people across the nation. There's a dire need for the unification of regional parties as there's a strong need for an alternative to Congress and BJP.''

    After a night halt in the Odisha capital, KCR will visit the famous Konark Temple and Jagannadha Temple on Monday and later leave for Kolkata.

    After a meeting with Mamata Banerjee, the Telangana Chief Minister will visit the Kalimata Temple. Subsequently, he will leave for New Delhi, where he will have separate meetings with former Uttar Pradesh chief ministers Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav.

    During his two to three day stay in the national capital, the TRS chief will make a courtesy call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He will have meetings with some central ministers and discuss state related issues.

    KCR, who led TRS to a landslide victory in Assembly elections in December, has announced that he will focus on national politics to work for cobbling up an alternative to both the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress.

    After the electoral victory on December 11, he had stated that a consortium of regional parties may emerge soon.

    telangana odisha federal front k chandrasekhar rao

