Karnataka CET (KCET 2019) exam dates announced: Registration likely to begin from February

India

oi-Vikas SV

Bengaluru, Jan 14: KCET 2019 exam date or Karnataka CET 2019 time table has been released on official website kea.kar.nic.in. Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) conducts Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) for admissions to engineering, agriculture, pharmacy and various other courses.

Click here to directly go to the offical KCET 2019 time table page.

KCET 2019 exams will be held on April 23 and 24, 2019. The Mathematics and Biology exams would be held on April 23, 2019, while physics and chemistry exams would be held on April 24. It is necessary for medical and dental candidates to clear the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 held by the Central Board Secondary Education (CBSE).

Those seeking admission under "Horanadu Kannadiga" will have to undergo a Kannada language test which has been scheduled for April 25, 2019.

The state level engineering entrance exam is held every year for admission in different B.Tech programmes that are offered in Karnataka by private and government institutes. Last year, KCET exams were held in offline mode on two days, April 18 and 19, 2018.

KCET 2019 Application Form date; Admit Card and result - Tentative dates:

Candidates will be able to register for KCET 2019 tentatively from the first week of February to the third week of March. Based on the scores secured in KCET, the candidates will be allotted seats into the institutes. Registered candidates will be able to access their KCET 2019 admit card tentatively in the first week of April.

Karnataka CET results are likely to be released by airst week of June 2019.