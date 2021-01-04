KBC 12: Dr Neha Shah becomes 4th crorepati of Kaun Banega Crorepati season

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Jan 04: Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Popular television game show Kaun Banega Crorepati has found its fourth big winner of the season.

Dr Neha Shah is confirmed to have won Rs 1 crore and will face the jackpot question for Rs 7 crore in the coming week. Earlier, Anupa Das, Nazia Nasim, and IPS officer Mohita Sharma also won Rs 1 Crore on the reality show.

Taking to Twitter, Sony Television shared the promo video clip of Dr Neha Shah sitting the hot seat with host Amitabh Bachchan in front of her. She can be seen flirting with him and singing the song 'Jiska Mujhe Tha Intezaar' for him.

AB and our contestant DR. NEHA SHAH share a few lighthearted moments. Watch her on the hotseat, next week on #KBC12 at 9PM only on Sony TV.@SrBachchan @SPNStudioNEXT pic.twitter.com/kXOmIs2LGX — sonytv (@SonyTV) January 3, 2021

Upon winning Rs 1 crore, Dr Shah showered Amitabh with flying kisses and said that she was unable to concentrate on the game with him in front of her.

However, it should be noted that till date, no one has been able to crack the 7 crore question. It would be interesting to see of Dr. Neha Shah is able to make it.