Kayakave Kailasa: The motto of Shivakumar Swamiji for whom recognition never mattered

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Jan 21: Even as Karnataka mourns the passing away of Siddaganga seer, Shivakumar Swami, it must be recalled here that he always believed in the welfare of the farmer.

During the Mahashivrathri festival every year there would be an annual cattle fair that would be organised at the mutt. Lakhs of farmers would converge at the mutt with their cattle.

Further during the 15 day fair a massive agricultural and industrial exhibition would also be held. This provided a platform for the farmers to learn about the advancements in the field of agriculture. The farmers were also given an opportunity to share their views and take suggestions from the experts who would be part of the fair.

In addition to this Shivakumar Swami also gave a lot of emphasis on culture to spread across a social message. He would organise dramas to build social awareness. The messages of Basvanna would also be conveyed.

On Basava Jayanti, a drama troupe of the mutt would travel to to several parts of the sate and convey socially relevant messages. Most of the plays would be based on Basavanna's philosophy. Swamiji would be part of the audience several times.

All through he was one of the most revered personalities in the state. The contribution towards education, the welfare of the poor and upliftment of farmers will be spoken for a very long time.

A simple man, he was never bothered about recognition and spent all his life working for the upliftment of the poor. All through his life, his motto always remained Kayakave Kailasa (work is worship).