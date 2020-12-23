YouTube
    Katrina Kaif champions cause of right to education

    Mumbai, Dec 23: Actor Katrina Kaif has urged people to donate towards building classrooms for underprivileged children at a school in Madurai, Tamil Nadu.

    Kaif took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared a video of the Mountain View School, which has been built with the assistance of the Bollywood star's mother Suzanne.

    "So proud to present to you all the school built from the ground up by my mom and her charity. Since 2015, Mountain View School in Madurai has actively been working to provide quality English-medium education to lesser privileged children," the 37-year-old actor wrote.

    Kaif said the school currently teaches 200 students and has classrooms up to grade four.

    As a part of the campaign by Relief Projects India, the "Bharat" star urged people to fund the school.

    "Let us do our bit so that more and more children can fulfil their dreams. Considering the tough times we are in, it is even more important to be there for one another," she added.

    The school's fundraiser page on Ketto stated that there is a need of 14 more rooms to accommodate classes up to eighth standard.

    Through the initiative, Kaif aims to work towards quality education without discrimination and spread awareness on issues such as female infanticide, foeticide and girl child education.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 23, 2020, 13:37 [IST]
    X