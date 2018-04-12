Kathua rape: The charges and the role played by the 8 accused

The Kathua rape and murder was a gruesome act in which an 8 year lost her life. The Jammu police have filed its chargesheet in the case and details the most horrific crime one has seen in recent times.

Following the chargesheet, protests had broken out in which some sought to defend the accused persons. The Jammu police say that the primary intention of the murder was to frighten the Bakarwal community to which the girl belongs. The intention was to dislodge the nomadic tribe, the police said.

The police have named 8 accused in the case. Here is what the chargesheet says about each of them.

Sanji Ram, 60: He is the prime accused in the case. A retired revenue official, he is said to have masterminded the attack. He wanted to push the Bakarwal community out of the Rasana village. He is said to have incited his nephew to abduct the girl. The nephew a minor was reminded about how he was beaten up by members of the Bakarwal community in the past.

Sanji Ram's nephew: The boy is aged 15 and is a juvenile. He was instigated by the uncle to commit the crime. He is the one who strangled the girl to death before hitting her face with a stone.

Deepak Khajuria: A special officer, he had some enmity with the Bakarwals. He convinced Sanji Ram's nephew to kidnap the girl and gave him the assurance he would help him pass his exams.

Parvesh Kumar: He is a friend of the juvenile. He along with the juvenile drugged the girl in the forest. The two had taken her to a temple later and repeatedly raped the girl.

Vishal Jangotra: He is also accused of raping the girl. On January 13 Parves, Vishal and the juvenile took the victim from the temple to a nearby area and killed her.

Tilak Raj: This head constable is alleged to have taken Rs 1.5 lakh from Sanji Ram's sister to hush up the probe.

Anand Dutta: A sub-inspector, he is alleged to have taken Rs 3 lakh to scuttle the probe. A deal of Rs 5 lakh was struck with him and he was to pay the remaining money after tampering with the evidence.

Surinder Kumar: A special police officer, he is alleged to have conducted a recce.

