Kathua rape case: "Was expecting capital punishment", says NCW chief

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, June 10: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has asked the Jammu and Kashmir Government to approached the higher court and seek capital punishment for Kathua rape and murder convicts.

Three of the six convicts have been sentenced to life term for kiling of an eight-year-old nomadic girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua in January last year. Three accomplices -- Sub Inspector Anand Dutta, Head Constable Tilak Raj and special police officer Surender Verma -- who were convicted for destruction of evidence have been handed over five years imprisonment.

"Was expecting capital punishment for Kathua rape and murder criminals. Jammu and Kashmir government must go for appeal in higher court," NCW chief Rekha Sharma told ANI.

Minutes after six men were held guilty in the gang-rape, torture and killing of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua in January last year, former chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah welcomed the court's judgment.

[Kathua rape case: Life imprisonment for 3 convicts, 5 year jail for 3 cops]

According to the 15-page charge sheet, the eight-year-old girl, who was kidnapped on January 10 last year, was allegedly raped in captivity in a small village temple in Kathua district after having been kept sedated for four days before she was bludgeoned to death. The victim's body was found mutilated in a forested area on January 17. Three days later, one of the accused - reportedly a juvenile - was arrested by police. The trial in his case is yet to begin because a petition on determining his age is yet to be heard by the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

A special court here on Monday convicted six people accused in the rape and murder of an eight-year-old nomadic girl in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir. A seventh accused, Vishal, who is the son of main accused Sanji Ram, was acquitted.