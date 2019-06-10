Kathua rape and murder case: Six accused convicted, one let off; sentencing soon

India

oi-Deepika S

Pathankot, June 10: Six of the seven accused in the rape-and-murder case of an eight-year-old nomadic girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua were convicted by a special court in Pathankot today. The quantum of sentence in the case against the six convicted people will be announced at 4 pm.

The accused including mastermind Sanjhi Ram, special police officer Deepak Khajuria, Surender Verma, Tilak Raj, and Anand Dutta. Only Sanjhi Ram's son Vishal has been speared. Vishal is said to have been giving an exam in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district and was able to produce alibi for the same.

The case - involving the kidnapping, rape and murder of the victim last January - had triggered allegations of a spike in crimes across the country.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in and around the court and in Kathua in view of the pronouncement of the judgement.

Trial in Kathua rape and murder case nears completion

According to the 15-page charge sheet, the eight-year-old girl, who was kidnapped on January 10 last year, was allegedly raped in captivity in a small village temple in Kathua district after having been kept sedated for four days before she was bludgeoned to death.

The victim's body was found mutilated in a forested area on January 17. Three days later, one of the accused - reportedly a juvenile - was arrested by police. The trial in his case is yet to begin because a petition on determining his age is yet to be heard by the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

The case had become a bone of contention between the then ruling alliance partners PDP and the BJP after two ministers of the saffron party, Chowdhury Lal Singh and Chander Prakash Ganga, participated in a rally organised by the Hindu Ekta Manch in support of the accused arrested by the state crime branch.