Kathua rape and murder case: Hindu Ekta Manch members stage protest, demands CBI probe

The family members of the accused and Hindu Ekta Manch members on Thursday staged a protest and demanded CBI probe in Kathua rape case.

Meanwhile, the lawyers of Jammu Bar Association, President BS Salathia on said, ''We have always maintained that the guilty should be punished and fair probe should be carried out, by CBI. There is a misinformation campaign underway against us, its an attempt to communally divide Jammu.''

Earlier, the lawyers of Jammu Bar Association observed a bandh on Wednesday and demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the case.

An eight-year-old girl was allegedly abducted, drugged, raped, tortured and killed in January. The victim belonged to a nomadic Muslim tribe in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir. After being missing for a week, her body was found on January 17.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police had filed an FIR against lawyers of Jammu who tried to prevent Crime Branch officers from filing a charge sheet in a court on Monday in connection with the Kathua rape and murder case.

The chargesheet was filed amid protests by a group of lawyers who attempted to stop crime branch officials from framing charges. Eight people, including two special police officers, have been arrested in connection with the crime.

On January 17, the body of the minor girl was found in the forests near Rasana, Hiranagar. The girl had been missing for a week. According to police, she had been abducted and raped by an SPO Deepak Khajuria, who was a part of the team sent out to find her when she was missing.

However, Hindu Ekta Manch has been protesting in support of the arrested policeman, demanding transfer of the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The crime has triggered communal tension in the state, with many lawyers in Hindu-dominated Jammu region protesting against police and demanding a CBI probe. Most offices and businesses remained shut in Jammu on Wednesday due to a bandh called by Hindu outfits.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti, on Thursday assured that the investigation in regard to the Kathua rape case is on a fast track, adding "law will not be obstructed by the irresponsible actions".

