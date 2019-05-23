Kashmir’s top terrorist Zakir Musa trapped in encounter at Tral

New Delhi, May 23: Top terrorist Zakir Musa is said to be trapped at a village in Tral, where an encounter is underway. A gun fight broke out between terrorists and security forces at Dadsara village in Tral at South Kashmir's Pulwama on Thursday.

Sources said that the cordon had been laid following inputs about the presence of Musa, the head of the Ansar Ghazwatul Hind chief. He was persuaded to surrender, but he is said to have retaliated and fired back at the forces.

A joint team of the Army's 42 RR, SOG and CRPF cordoned off the area. Internet services are likely to be snapped as a precautionary measure.