Kashmir’s top terrorist Zakir Musa killed in Tral encounter

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 23: In a major victory to the Armed Forces, Zakir Musa, Kashmir's top terrorist has been killed in an encounter.

A gun fight broke out between terrorists and security forces at Dadsara village in Tral at South Kashmir's Pulwama on Thursday.

Sources said that the cordon had been laid following inputs about the presence of Musa, the head of the Ansar Ghazwatul Hind chief. He was persuaded to surrender, but he is said to have retaliated and fired back at the forces.

A joint team of the Army's 42 RR, SOG and CRPF cordoned off the area. Internet services have been snapped. Schools and colleges will remain closed as a precautionary measure tomorrow.