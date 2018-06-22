English

Kashmir’s most wanted: Top 12 terrorists on hit list

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Top trending stories of the day
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    With the Indian Army deciding to go all out in Kashmir, a new hit list has been released.

    Babar Nadeem
    File photo of Babar Nadeem

    The list comprises 12 most wanted terrorists, most of whom fall under the A++ category. The Indian Army has been given a free hand to track and kill the terrorists.

    Top 12 terrorists of the Kashmir Valley:

    • Babar Nadeem: Lashkar-e-Tayiba
    • Sameer Ahmad Bhat: AGuH
    • Burhan Majeed Koka: AGuH
    • Tawseef Ahmad Thokar: Hizbul Mujahideen
    • Tauseef Ahmed Bhat: Hizbul Mujahideen
    • Muzammil Nabi: Jaish-e-Mohammad
    • Basharat Ahmad Shah: Lashkar-e-Tayiba
    • Shohail Ahmad Dar: Lashkar-e-Tayiba
    • Nasir Ahmed Dar: Lashkar-e-Tayiba
    • Ashiq Hussain Ganie: Jaish-e-Mohammad
    • Zubair Ahmad Bhat: Jaish-e-Mohammad

    Read more about:

    terrorists indian army jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Friday, June 22, 2018, 17:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 22, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue