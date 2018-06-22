Kashmir’s most wanted: Top 12 terrorists on hit list

For Quick Alerts
With the Indian Army deciding to go all out in Kashmir, a new hit list has been released.
The list comprises 12 most wanted terrorists, most of whom fall under the A++ category. The Indian Army has been given a free hand to track and kill the terrorists.
Top 12 terrorists of the Kashmir Valley:
- Babar Nadeem: Lashkar-e-Tayiba
- Sameer Ahmad Bhat: AGuH
- Burhan Majeed Koka: AGuH
- Tawseef Ahmad Thokar: Hizbul Mujahideen
- Tauseef Ahmed Bhat: Hizbul Mujahideen
- Muzammil Nabi: Jaish-e-Mohammad
- Basharat Ahmad Shah: Lashkar-e-Tayiba
- Shohail Ahmad Dar: Lashkar-e-Tayiba
- Nasir Ahmed Dar: Lashkar-e-Tayiba
- Ashiq Hussain Ganie: Jaish-e-Mohammad
- Zubair Ahmad Bhat: Jaish-e-Mohammad
