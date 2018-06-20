Kashmir’s most wanted: The top 6 terrorists in the Valley

There were two major developments in Jammu and Kashmir in the past couple of days. The Ramazan ceasefire was not extended and two days after that, the BJP pulled out from the PDP led government.

The state is currently under Governor's rule and President of India approved of the same. With the rule of the Governor in place, the Army is expected to be tougher in a bid to flush out terrorists and restore peace in the Valley. The Army would also look to improve the situation along the border.

In the past couple of months, the Army has had resounding success when it came to flushing out terrorists and killing their top commanders. It began with Burhan Wani and ended with his entire gang being cleaned out. However there are still some irritants who remain.

The security agencies is particularly looking at 6 terrorists heading different groups. Getting to them would be crucial for the security agencies as their capture of deaths could result in the further weakening of the terror groups.

Here are the top 6 terrorists in the Valley:

Riyaz Naikoo: He goes by the alias, Zubair ul Islam. He is in charge of the Hizbul Mujahideen in the Valley. Classified A++, he is a resident of Beighpora, Pulwama.

