Kashmiri student who went missing joins Hizbul

Srinagar, Oct 8: A Kashmiri student who was studying engineering at a college in Dehradun who went missing has joined the Hizbul Mujahideen. Shoaib Ahmed Lone, 21 was a BTech (IT) student at the Alpine Institute of Management and Technology.

He had left Dehradun on September 20 saying that he had a flight for Srinagar from Chandigarh, but never reached home.

His family members came to know that he had joined the terrorist organisation through images that were posted on the social media. Lone was raised by his mother after his father, a terrorist had been killed in the early nineties.

His mother put out a passionate plea asking him to return. She said that if any organisation has roped him in, he should be allowed to return home. He has made a mistake and is innocent. Please send him back or else I will consume poison and after that he is free to do what he wants, she also said.

Lone had said at the college, that he was going home as his mother was unwell. When the college authorities enquired about him at his home, they were told that the mother was unwell. On September 19 he had returned to the college, but left within a day.

The development was confirmed by Kulgam superintendent of police, Harmeet Singh.