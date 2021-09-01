J&K: Internet restored after being snapped to plug rumours about Geelani's health

Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani passes away at 92

New Delhi, Sep 01: Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani passed away at his residence in Srinagar on Wednesday. He was 92.

Geelani, who was ailing for several years had kept a low profile and confined to his home.

The hardliner Islamist leader had resigned from politics and Hurriyat in 2020. His exit comes after he had headed it for 17 years.

Several Kashmiri political leaders have blamed Geelani for the rise in militancy and bloodshed in Kashmir.

The Hurriyat leader has called for numerous general strikes or shutdowns, in response to the deaths of unnamed suspected militants, local militants and death of civilians in Kashmir. Reportedly, Geelani calls Islamist leader and founder of the Jamaat-e-Islami, Abul A'la Maududi as his mentor.

Who was Syed Ali Shah Geelani?

Syed Ali Geelani was born in a town Sopore Baramulla, North Kashmir, on 29 September 1929, was viewed as a key separatist leader in Kashmir. He was previously a member of Jamaat-e-Islami Kashmir but later on founded Tehreek-e-Hurriyat.

He has served as the chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, a conglomerate of pro separatist parties in Jammu and Kashmir. He was an MLA from the Sopore constituency of Jammu and Kashmir in 1972, 1977 and in 1987.

Jammu and Kashmir leader Mehbooba Mufti condoled the death of Syed Ali Shah Geelani on Twitter.

"Saddened by the news of Geelani sahab's passing away. We may not have agreed on most things but I respect him for his steadfastness and standing by his beliefs. May Allah Ta'aala grant him jannat and condolences to his family and well-wishers," Mufti posted on twitter.

Saddened by the news of Geelani sahab’s passing away. We may not have agreed on most things but I respect him for his steadfastness & standing by his beliefs. May Allah Ta’aala grant him jannat & condolences to his family & well wishers. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) September 1, 2021