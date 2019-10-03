Kashmiri leaders will be released 'one by one': J&K Governor's advisor

Srinagar, Oct 03: Political leaders of Kashmir, who have been under detention after the scrapping of Article 370 will be "released one by one" after analysis of every individual, advisor to J&K Governor Farooq Khan has said.

"Yes, one by one after analysis of every individual, they will be released," Farooq Khan, advisor to J&K governor said, asked on whether Kashmiri leaders will be released after leaders from Jammu region have been released.

"The administration has taken preventive measures by increasing its activity in the region. All forces including police, Army, BSF are on alert and will continue to give fitting reply to the terrorists," he said responding to a question on increased activity of the police and security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir.

Key leaders such as including NC's Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and J&K People's Conference leader Sajjad Gani Lone are under detention.

In the case of Farooq Abdullah, it may be recalled that he had been booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

In August the government had tried to reach to several leaders. The Union Home Ministry following a high-level meeting had directed the J&K administration to finalise the names of those politicians to be released. The idea was to create a political dialogue.

Officials are also speaking with both Mehbooba and Abdullah in a bid to create political dialogue. Both leaders have been under house arrest since August 4, a day before the decision on Article 370 was announced. However, the officials are treading with caution on this move.

They want the two leaders to come out and spread the right message to the people. However, there is also a risk that the two could fan sentiments and worsen the situation