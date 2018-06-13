Kashmir: Yet another grenade attack on police station, no casualties

Yet another police station came under a grenade attack in Kashmir today. The terrorists on Wednesday fired an Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) at Pulwama's Lassipora police station.

According to ANI report, the grenade landed outside the police station. The guard posted at the station fired in the air in retaliation. No injuries or casualties have been reported so far.

On June 3, three grenade attack incidents were reported from Kashmir in which three security personnel were injured. On June 1, two security personnel and one civilian were reportedly injured after the terrorists lobbed a grenade on a police party in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag area. A vehicle was also reportedly damaged in the incident.

Between June 1 and June 5, there were 11 grenade attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. This spree of grenade attacks has left the security agencies in a spot of bother as a new modus operandi is being adopted by the terrorists.

The terrorists carry out the attack without the risk of being exposed as they just lob the grenade and flee. The recent attacks have shown that the terrorists have come in cars or on bikes before they lob the grenade and flee. Though such attacks they are also avoiding direct confrontation with the security forces.

All the attacks of the past few days have been claimed by the Jaish-e-Mohammad. The Jaish chief, Maulana Masood Azhar who is stationed at a camp in Bhawalpur said that he would ensure that all prisoners lodged in the jails of Kashmir are freed. A fresh Intelligence Bureau report states that the Jaish is readying several terrorists to carry out strikes in Kashmir in a bid to free the prisoners.

