    Kashmir: Violating lockdown norms, scores attend JeM terrorist’s funeral

    New Delhi, Apr 10: The Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested ten persons for attending the funeral of a Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist who was killed in an encounter.

    JeM commander terrorist, Sajad Nawab Dar was killed in an encounter with security forces in Sopore.

    However, in the aftermath of the encounter, a big headache awaited the local administration.

    Defying lockdown norms, nearly 100 persons turned up for the funeral in Sopore. The police then registered FIRs against unknown persons for violating the lockdown norms.

    The police said that Dar's family had given written assurances that they will adhere to social distancing when the body is handed over to them after the requisite formalities are completed. However, scores of people attended the funeral. While 10 persons have been arrested, more arrests are likely, the police said.

